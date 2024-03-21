Microsoft Office 2021for Windows

Having a reliable text editor for all your work documents is a must. Microsoft Office gives you access to the essentials, such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. With these tools in hand, you'll complete almost any task.

An all-in-one program





Microsoft Office 2019 is one of the most popular text editors for any workplace environment.

Microsoft provides your base operating system as well as some great tools to work within your office and for any projects you have, school, or otherwise. Offering tools that you can’t go without on your desktop, Office 2019 gives you access to PowerPoint, Word, and Excel. These three programs will let you document, present and capture any data you come across on the job.

All the tools available, including Microsoft Outlook, are at one price that you’ll only have to pay once. There’s no subscription or recurring charges to worry about; your focus will be just on the projects you’re creating. There are of course benefits to buying Office 365, but this will cost you more in the long run. If you’d like cloud support, then you’ll need to invest in 365, given that the 2019 version is unable to sync with the cloud.

The newer versions of programs stored in Microsoft Office 2019 will be slightly confusing if you’re still on the 2007 or older editions. But, if you’d like to have your Word and other programs updating every month, you will again need to purchase the 365 pack.

With the one-off payment, you can get this industry-standard work environment that has enhanced security compared to previous versions.

Where can you run this program?

Microsoft Office 2019 is available for Windows 8 and up as well as Mac OS X 12.4.

Is there a better alternative?

No. There isn’t a better bundle of tools available except for the 365 version which costs more money. If you’d like a free solution that has cloud storage, then Google Drive is a great option.