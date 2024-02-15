Fortnitefor iOS

Fortnite has become one of the most famous video games of all time, let alone the most popular battle royale. Luckily, iOS gamers can also taste this endless experience on their mobile devices!

Fortnite gameplay on iOS

Fortnite’s blend of combat and construction have cemented its reputation as the top Battle Royale game.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is a player-versus-player game for up to 100 people. You can play in a squad of 3 or 4 people, in a duo, or even solo.

You’re dropped into the game and have to forage for weapons and resources immediately. You can use the resources to construct defenses like walls, barricades, doors, and more.

As the game progresses, the playable area of the map decreases, forcing everyone into a smaller area and encouraging player encounters. This is done through the use of a giant circle that shrinks over time.

Players fight and eliminate each other until one squad or player is victorious.

For a third-person shooter, the guns can be hard to aim, and the amount of damage they inflict sometimes feels random. Obviously, violence is inherent in a title like this, but the style of the game is more cartoonish, with little blood and gore. This makes it more appropriate for a younger audience.

It’s now possible to play your friends across multiple platforms. Also, if you purchase a battle pass on one device, the challenges are available on your other devices, too.

There is still only one map. Although this is upgraded regularly, and locations are given new twists, this does feel like a missed opportunity.

The game is marketed as suitable for ages 12 and over, and the nature of the game involves playing with strangers.

The construction element adds variation to the gameplay; this is where the game can be complicated for many players.

How to play Fortnite on iOS

There are two different methods and they are both cloud gaming services. Here is how to play the game on your iOS device:

Amazon Luna: Gaming in the Cloud

Amazon's cloud gaming service, Luna, provides a gateway for iOS users to dive back into the Fortnite universe. To embark on this journey, follow these straightforward steps:

Amazon Prime or Luna+ Subscription: Ensure that you are a subscriber to Amazon Prime or Luna+, linked to your Amazon account. Navigate to Luna Page: Using your Safari browser, visit the Amazon Luna page. Log In: Log in to your Amazon account to access Luna's gaming realm. Search for Fortnite: On the Luna homepage, search for Fortnite, locate the game, and click Start. Game On: Enjoy the thrill of Fortnite on your iPhone, courtesy of Amazon Luna.

Launching Fortnite within Amazon Luna seamlessly integrates with your Epic account, ensuring continuity across various platforms.

GeForce Now: Streaming FortniteFreedom

For a slightly more intricate yet captivating approach, Nvidia's cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, offers an alternative method to play Fortnite on iOS devices. Here's how you can unleash Fortnite on your iPhone:

Nvidia Account: Prior to embarking on your Fortnite journey, make sure you have an active Nvidia account. Visit GeForce Now Website: Using your Safari browser, head to the GeForce Now website. Log In and Join Now: Log in to your Nvidia account and press "Join Now" to initiate the process. Add to Home Screen: Utilize the Share button to add the GeForce Now webpage to your home screen. Access GeForce Now: Open GeForce Now from your iPhone home screen through Safari. Search and Play: Locate Fortnite, click Play, and proceed by linking your Epic Games account with the service. Game Launch: Click Play once more, launching Fortnite on your iPhone.

Do note that the free subscription to GeForce Now limits your gameplay to one hour. For extended sessions, consider upgrading to a premium subscription at an additional cost.

How much GB is Fortnite?

For iPhones, Fortnite takes up around 9 GB of space. It's important to note that not all iPhones can smoothly run the game, and the game's size may increase over time due to updates and new content.

Will Fortnite return to iOS?

Fortnite, the popular game, disappeared from iPhones in 2020 due to a disagreement between Apple and Epic Games about in-app purchases. Now, in 2023, iPhone users are curious about whether Fortnite will return to their devices. The good news is that there are ways to play Fortnite on iPhones again using cloud gaming platforms.

As the uncertainty about Fortnite on iPhones clears up, these cloud gaming platforms provide a way for iPhone users to enjoy Fortnite once again. Whether you prefer the simplicity of Amazon Luna or the slightly more complicated GeForce Now, the choice is yours, and Fortnite is ready to make a comeback on your iPhone screens.

Where can you run this program?

Fortnite Battle Royale can be played on Windows 7,8, and 10. It’s also available on macOS, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. However, please note that this version is for iOS devices only.

Is there a better alternative?

Other Battle Royale titles exist, such as Apex Legends, but are usually more graphically violent and lack the construction element that makes Fortnite stand out.