NordVPNfor Mac

NordVPN keeps prying eyes from monitoring your online activity. It creates a relay network between various servers that makes it nigh impossible to track your specific IP address.

Online bullet-proof protection

This is a top-of-the-line virtual private network service built to last.

NordVPN is an easy to use tool for maintaining privacy online. It connects to one of over 700 servers and masks your IP address. It double-encrypts your information. It also has a kill-switch feature. If anything goes wrong while browsing, it will automatically shut down your web browser, connections to any relevant websites, and de-activate your Internet connection. After a while, it reconnects you to the Internet.

This program doesn’t keep logs, so you can rest assured that your information is safe. Other VPN services, like Touch VPN, actually keep records on your browsing history and use of their application. NordVPN maintains respect for its users by eliminating the possibility of keeping any information that is produced during its use.

Connection speed is important. But NordVPN has a pretty big impact on how quickly packets are sent and received. You can expect a 50% reduction in connectivity and speed, which is enough to dissuade some folks. Many customers have reported that it isn't enough to ruin streaming services, though. Programs like ExpressVPN have a minimal effect on Internet speed, but in exchange for security.

There are a few improvements required in the customer service department. They need to add phone support, some sort of guarantee, and make an effort to stomp out major complaints from customers.

Where can you run this program?

It runs on Mac. It’s also available for computers running Windows 7 and later.

Is there a better alternative?

No. Flaws aside, NordVPN is a great choice. Most other VPNs don’t have the same focus on security.