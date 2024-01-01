Google Earthfor Mac

Google Earth is a tool that brings the world to you. You're able to view geographical locations and street addresses, all as photographs instead of via the normal map.

See the world

Travel around the world in 80 seconds without even leaving your seat. Google Earth is the world's most detailed globe, giving you a full on view of earth from millions of pictures taken.

Dive down into street view to get a look at the surroundings as if you were there in person. There are even some fun secrets for you to discover, so get exploring.

Are you trying to locate your house? With a quick search, you'll have a birds or pedestrian's eye view. Maybe you'd like to see famous monuments or buildings such as the Eiffel Tower or the White House. You find them all on Google Earth.

You can also use fact cards to learn more about the places you visit, expanding your general knowledge and letting you appear well traveled. Or, if you're going on vacation, why not preplan your own tour and learn about the neighborhood.

Use Voyager to browse interesting topics, go on an adventure, take a quiz, or learn a little bit about history.

If you don't have any destination in mind, hit the feeling lucky button and travel to a location you know nothing about.

Is there a better alternative?

Google Earth is a great application, but it's not the only one of its kind. Apps such as NASA World Wind, Marble, and Flash Earth do a similar job.

Where can you run this program?

Google Earth will run on your Chrome browser, Android device, iPhone, and operating systems Windows, Mac, and Linux.